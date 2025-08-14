Lloyds Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 3641.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 330.90 croreNet profit of Lloyds Enterprises rose 3641.53% to Rs 229.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 330.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 323.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales330.90323.18 2 OPM %6.777.03 -PBDT290.8823.86 1119 PBT287.5421.62 1230 NP229.736.14 3642
