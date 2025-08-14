Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 65.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 87.50% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Sai Capital rose 65.76% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.08 88 OPM %-420.00-862.50 -PBDT4.993.62 38 PBT4.402.94 50 NP3.051.84 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content