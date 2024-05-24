Business Standard
Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 208.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 520.83 crore
Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 208.25% to Rs 116.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 520.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 461.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 93.70% to Rs 265.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 2234.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1963.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales520.83461.69 13 2234.411963.43 14 OPM %30.9513.39 -17.5110.86 - PBDT170.1063.77 167 408.01225.37 81 PBT154.7451.41 201 347.95176.87 97 NP116.2437.71 208 265.70137.17 94
First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

