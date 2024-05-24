Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 120.41 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 45.69% to Rs 18.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 453.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 484.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 30.95% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 120.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.120.41111.06453.49484.0110.7613.779.9012.6411.8515.2539.7059.037.9312.0125.2746.605.407.8218.6534.34