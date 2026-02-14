Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit declines 34.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 63.91 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings declined 34.73% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 63.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.63.9154.083.474.114.173.552.261.601.712.62

