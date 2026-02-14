Prostarm Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 95.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 110.18% to Rs 160.49 croreNet profit of Prostarm Info Systems rose 95.67% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 110.18% to Rs 160.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales160.4976.36 110 OPM %12.6114.63 -PBDT20.8310.79 93 PBT20.0710.00 101 NP14.917.62 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 2000.06% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST