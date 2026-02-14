Prostarm Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 95.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 110.18% to Rs 160.49 crore

Net profit of Prostarm Info Systems rose 95.67% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 110.18% to Rs 160.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.160.4976.3612.6114.6320.8310.7920.0710.0014.917.62

