Prostarm Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 95.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales rise 110.18% to Rs 160.49 crore

Net profit of Prostarm Info Systems rose 95.67% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 110.18% to Rs 160.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 76.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales160.4976.36 110 OPM %12.6114.63 -PBDT20.8310.79 93 PBT20.0710.00 101 NP14.917.62 96

Feb 14 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

