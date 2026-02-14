Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit declines 51.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.25% to Rs 17.03 crore

Net profit of Goyal Aluminiums declined 51.11% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.25% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.0319.866.173.121.030.670.940.610.440.90

