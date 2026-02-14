Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14192.86% to Rs 20.01 crore

Net profit of Ravinder Heights reported to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14192.86% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.010.1481.16-1614.2918.16-0.8517.65-1.4112.48-1.15

