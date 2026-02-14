KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.88% to Rs 370.87 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 2.01% to Rs 91.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 90.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.88% to Rs 370.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 290.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.370.87290.0240.8745.01157.04138.49133.77122.0991.9990.18

