Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit declines 7.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 64.11 croreNet profit of Bimetal Bearings declined 7.37% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 64.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.51% to Rs 11.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.32% to Rs 239.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 233.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.1160.81 5 239.08233.67 2 OPM %6.275.33 -5.895.16 - PBDT4.904.98 -2 19.7220.03 -2 PBT2.622.96 -11 11.8212.65 -7 NP2.642.85 -7 11.2510.18 11
