Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 30.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 12.92% to Rs 59.10 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 30.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales59.1052.34 13 OPM %5.385.02 -PBDT1.802.07 -13 PBT0.500.89 -44 NP0.350.50 -30

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

