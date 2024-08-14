Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit declines 52.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.32% to Rs 52.56 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors declined 52.17% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.32% to Rs 52.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.52.5660.645.404.981.892.330.621.350.440.92