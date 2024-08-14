Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.090.0411.11-75.000.060.010.060.010.060.01