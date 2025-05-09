Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon consolidated net profit rises 154.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit rises 154.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 12.79% to Rs 4358.10 crore

Net profit of Biocon rose 154.24% to Rs 344.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.79% to Rs 4358.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3863.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.90% to Rs 1013.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1022.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 15052.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14195.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4358.103863.80 13 15052.2014195.80 6 OPM %24.7423.63 -21.0422.64 - PBDT902.70734.80 23 3477.103105.60 12 PBT466.40327.80 42 1790.101536.80 16 NP344.50135.50 154 1013.301022.50 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 137.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 137.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India standalone net profit rises 64.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India standalone net profit rises 64.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor UpdatesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon