Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 3.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.60% to Rs 125.71 croreNet profit of Sula Vineyards declined 3.84% to Rs 13.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 125.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.77% to Rs 70.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.01% to Rs 579.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 567.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales125.71122.52 3 579.15567.73 2 OPM %22.6424.05 -25.7430.97 - PBDT22.3027.07 -18 123.33157.41 -22 PBT13.5618.72 -28 88.34125.78 -30 NP13.0313.55 -4 70.2093.31 -25
