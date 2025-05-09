Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.15% to Rs 480.94 croreNet profit of Vesuvius India declined 13.77% to Rs 59.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.15% to Rs 480.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 453.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales480.94453.09 6 OPM %17.2620.96 -PBDT92.45102.71 -10 PBT79.6992.22 -14 NP59.3168.78 -14
