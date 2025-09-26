Biocon Ltd down for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 341.35, down 4.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 8.41% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
Biocon Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 341.35, down 4.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Biocon Ltd has lost around 3.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21977.7, down 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 341.4, down 3.93% on the day. Biocon Ltd tumbled 7.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 8.41% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
