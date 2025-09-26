Friday, September 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 867.65, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.88% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 1.26% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 867.65, down 0.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 0.75% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10082.55, down 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.01 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 36.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

