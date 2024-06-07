Biocon Ltd spurts 1.22%, gains for third straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 336.8, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.43% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 51.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 336.8, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Biocon Ltd has added around 9.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19232.1, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 337.3, up 0.9% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 39.43% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 51.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 369.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News