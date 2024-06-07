Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 4.93%, up for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1084.7, up 4.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.04% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 51.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1084.7, up 4.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Natco Pharma Ltd has added around 10.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19232.1, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

