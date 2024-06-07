Granules India Ltd soars 1.77%, Gains for third straight session

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 476.6, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.31% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 51.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Granules India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 476.6, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Granules India Ltd has added around 16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19232.1, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 476.5, up 1.4% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 70.31% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 51.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 26.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

