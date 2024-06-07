Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6056.7, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.27% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 51.19% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6056.7, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has gained around 0.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19232.1, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6049.4, up 2.38% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

