Biocon Ltd up for third consecutive session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 391.65, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.52% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% jump in NIFTY and a 52.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 391.65, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25079.75. The Sensex is at 82016.27, up 0.12%. Biocon Ltd has gained around 15.92% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23256.85, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 392.1, up 1.27% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 46.52% in last one year as compared to a 25.44% jump in NIFTY and a 52.79% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News