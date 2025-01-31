Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon records PAT of Rs 25 crore in Q3; EBITDA falls 47% YoY

Biocon records PAT of Rs 25 crore in Q3; EBITDA falls 47% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Biocon has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25 crore in Q3 FY25, which is significantly lower as compared with the PAT of Rs 660 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell by 3% YoY to Rs 3,821 crore during the period under review.

The companys Generics business, comprising of APIs & generic formulations, has recorded revenues of Rs 686 crore in Q3 FY25, down 2% YoY.

Biocon Biologics, which houses Biocons biosimilars business, has reported 8% YoY fall in revenue to Rs 2,289 crore.

Syngene, which is the Research services division of Biocon, has registered 11% increase in revenue to Rs 944 crore in the third quarter as compared with the same period last year.

 

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Union Budget session LIVE: Government working with thrice the speed, says President Murmu

Virat Kohli

Ranji Trophy 2025, Delhi vs Railways LIVE updates: Virat Kohli cleaned up by Harsh Sangwan

stock market, market, stock brokers

This smallcap chemicals stock zooms over 100% in 4 months; hits new high

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 500 pts to 77,250 ahead of Economic Survey release; All sectors up

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results, Jan 31: Pfizer, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Nestle to post earnings today

The companys Research & Development expenses added up to Rs 199 crore in Q3 FY25, down 40% YoY.

EBITDA declined by 47% to Rs 787 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,492 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 156 crore, down by 81% from Rs 753 crore in Q3 FY24.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson, Biocon Group, said: The Biocon Group reported Q3 FY25 operating revenue of Rs 3,821 crore, with performance driven by a sustained double-digit growth of 14% on a like-for-like basis in Biosimilars and a return to growth in Research services, which grew by 11%.

The growth trajectory is clearly visible with sequential growth across all the three business segments this quarter. EBITDA at Rs 787 crore, reported a growth of 16% while profit before tax and exceptional items at Rs 138 crore, improved significantly from a marginal loss last year, on a like-for-like basis.

Syngenes return to growth, combined with global approvals for bUstekinumab and European approval for gLiraglutide, will pave the way for launches and drive growth in Q4 and beyond. These developments will strategically position the Biocon Group for enhanced long-term growth.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small-molecule APIs in India and several key global markets, as well as generic formulations in the US, Europe, & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

The scrip added 1.96% to currently trade at Rs 364.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 3,359 cr; order inflow exceeds 1 lakh crore

L&T rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 3,359 cr; order inflow exceeds 1 lakh crore

Strides Pharma Science announces change in directorate

Strides Pharma Science announces change in directorate

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares rises

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares rises

Protean eGov drops as Q3 PAT tumble 18% QoQ to Rs 23 crore

Protean eGov drops as Q3 PAT tumble 18% QoQ to Rs 23 crore

BSE SME H.M. Electro Mech rises on debut

BSE SME H.M. Electro Mech rises on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon