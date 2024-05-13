Business Standard
Biocon signs distribution and supply agreement with Medix

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
For commercialization of weight management drug - Liraglutide (gSaxenda)
Biocon announced the signing of a semi-exclusive distribution and supply agreement with Medix, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Mexico, for the commercialization of its vertically integrated drug product, Liraglutide (gSaxenda), used in the treatment of chronic weight management.
Under the terms of this agreement, Biocon will undertake the responsibility of obtaining regulatory approval, manufacturing and supply of the drug product, and Medix will be responsible for its commercialization in the Mexican market.
First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

