Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Va Tech Wabag wins repeat order of USD 49 million

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
From Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani
Va Tech Wabag secured a repeat order of about USD 49 Million from Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani (KUKL), funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The order entails Design, Build, Operate (DBO'), towards three Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTP) in Nepal at Sallaghari, Kodku and Dhobighat to treat about 69 MLD of Waste Water, and is expected to be completed over a period of twenty-four (24) months, followed by a five (5) year operation and maintenance (O&M).
These plants when complete, will reduce ingression of untreated Waste Water into the Bagmati, Manohara and Hanumante rivers, thereby restoring the water quality and improving the whole eco-system. As part of this project, Green Fuel (Biogas) will be generated through Activated Sludge Treatment, producing Green Energy which will be captively used in operation of the WWTPs, thereby reducing Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and optimising the cost of operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon