Birla Cable consolidated net profit rises 179.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.60% to Rs 204.51 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 179.17% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.60% to Rs 204.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 157.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.204.51157.805.335.789.285.925.432.004.021.44

