Birla Cable consolidated net profit rises 179.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Birla Cable consolidated net profit rises 179.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 29.60% to Rs 204.51 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 179.17% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.60% to Rs 204.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 157.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales204.51157.80 30 OPM %5.335.78 -PBDT9.285.92 57 PBT5.432.00 172 NP4.021.44 179

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

