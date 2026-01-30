Kross standalone net profit rises 2.79% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 177.48 croreNet profit of Kross rose 2.79% to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 177.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales177.48150.05 18 OPM %13.2213.15 -PBDT21.6219.55 11 PBT19.2817.85 8 NP13.9813.60 3
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST