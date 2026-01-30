Kross standalone net profit rises 2.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 177.48 crore

Net profit of Kross rose 2.79% to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 177.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 150.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.177.48150.0513.2213.1521.6219.5519.2817.8513.9813.60

