ITC consolidated net profit declines 0.07% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 7.20% to Rs 19918.24 croreNet profit of ITC declined 0.07% to Rs 4931.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4934.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.20% to Rs 19918.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18580.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19918.2418580.36 7 OPM %34.5534.24 -PBDT7539.486952.04 8 PBT7108.666536.06 9 NP4931.194934.80 0
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST