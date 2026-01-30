ITC consolidated net profit declines 0.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.20% to Rs 19918.24 crore

Net profit of ITC declined 0.07% to Rs 4931.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4934.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.20% to Rs 19918.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18580.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

