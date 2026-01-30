Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 87.64 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 87.64 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 27.98% to Rs 1453.57 crore

Net loss of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reported to Rs 87.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.98% to Rs 1453.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1135.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1453.571135.80 28 OPM %-6.48-2.08 -PBDT-87.6413.24 PL PBT-87.6413.24 PL NP-87.6413.24 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

