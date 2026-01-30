Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 46.99% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 27.58% to Rs 62.96 croreNet profit of Fino Payments Bank declined 46.99% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 27.58% to Rs 62.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income62.9649.35 28 OPM %-447.09-725.21 -PBDT20.5528.45 -28 PBT20.5528.45 -28 NP12.2523.11 -47
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST