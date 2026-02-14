BirlaNu reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.53% to Rs 857.84 crore

Net Loss of BirlaNu reported to Rs 53.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 35.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 857.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 805.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.857.84805.25-1.49-0.08-19.35-14.30-57.06-51.10-53.03-35.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News