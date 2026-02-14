EPL consolidated net profit declines 12.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.26% to Rs 1148.80 crore

Net profit of EPL declined 12.62% to Rs 81.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.26% to Rs 1148.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1014.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1148.801014.3020.0119.87215.60186.80118.80100.5081.7093.50

