Birlasoft achieves CMMI V3.0 Level 5 Certification

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Birlasoft has been appraised at CMMI V3.0 Level 5, the highest level of maturity in the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) framework. This significant achievement emphasizes Birlasoft's dedication to excellence, superior quality, and continuous improvement in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and services.

CMMI Version 3.0 (released in April 2024), introduced updates to make it more adaptable and flexible, with new focus areas like People Management, Data Management, and Virtual Delivery. Being appraised at Level 5 signifies that Birlasoft has consistently demonstrated well-defined and managed processes and innovative practices. Birlasoft is now part of an elite group of organizations globally, among only 40 in India and 600 worldwide, to achieve this distinction.

 

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

