Real Estate shares slide

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Realty index falling 421.25 points or 5.55% at 7168.41 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 8.02%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 7.89%),Sobha Ltd (down 6.56%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 6.32%),SignatureGlobal India Ltd (down 5.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Anant Raj Ltd (down 5%), DLF Ltd (down 4.77%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 4.73%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.2%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.13%).

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1845.74 or 3.5% at 50876.6.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 524.82 points or 3.44% at 14738.6.

 

The Nifty 50 index was down 275.9 points or 1.18% at 23155.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 829.66 points or 1.07% at 76549.25.

On BSE,607 shares were trading in green, 3416 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

