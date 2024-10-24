Birlasoft standalone net profit declines 46.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 643.69 croreNet profit of Birlasoft declined 46.28% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 643.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 646.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales643.69646.61 0 OPM %10.1114.42 -PBDT85.54141.48 -40 PBT66.37121.78 -46 NP52.0296.83 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content