Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birlasoft standalone net profit declines 46.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Birlasoft standalone net profit declines 46.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 0.45% to Rs 643.69 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft declined 46.28% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.45% to Rs 643.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 646.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales643.69646.61 0 OPM %10.1114.42 -PBDT85.54141.48 -40 PBT66.37121.78 -46 NP52.0296.83 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to have higher open, signals GIFT Nifty; Asia mixed

India bonds, mmarket, stock market

India bond ETFs likley to draw billions as Amundi, BlackRock join race

Deepak builder ipo allotment status

Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, PM Modi

Germany courting India as ties with China sour: All you need to know

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon