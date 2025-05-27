Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.15% to Rs 274.47 croreNet profit of Vadilal Industries declined 20.41% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 274.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.00% to Rs 150.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 145.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.02% to Rs 1238.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1125.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales274.47251.45 9 1238.081125.33 10 OPM %14.1318.20 -19.2419.57 - PBDT38.1444.21 -14 241.89214.87 13 PBT27.3034.98 -22 199.69179.96 11 NP22.0027.64 -20 150.33145.95 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content