BJP-led NDA secures majority in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained his seat in Varanasi, albeit with a reduced margin compared to previous elections. Other prominent BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Om Birla, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, also emerged victorious. However, the party faced notable defeats with Arjun Munda and Smriti Irani losing their constituencies.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) led with 37 seats, followed by the BJP with 33, Congress with six, and the remaining seats secured by smaller parties. The I.N.D.I.A bloc, an opposition coalition, managed to win 233 seats nationwide, significantly propelled by Congress's 99 seats, SPs 37 seats, and Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 29 seats.

The BJP celebrated comprehensive victories in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. However, it faced setbacks in West Bengal, where the TMC secured 29 seats, and in Maharashtra, where a coalition of Shiv Sena UBT faction and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) performed robustly. Notable gains were also made by the BJP in Odisha, winning 20 seats, and securing a rare victory in Keralas Thrissur.

In Andhra Pradesh, the TDP dominated with 16 seats, supported by BJPs three seats. Telangana saw an even split between the BJP and Congress, each securing eight seats. In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led with 22 seats.

The 2024 Assembly elections mirrored the Lok Sabha results, with the BJP claiming a majority in Odisha and the TDP commanding Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka, Odisha, and several northeastern states exhibited mixed results, underscoring the regional disparities and the resurgence of local parties.

As the political landscape evolves, the NDAs strategic victories and the resilient performance of regional players highlight a dynamic shift in Indias electoral politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, clinching 292 seats out of the 543 contested. The BJP alone won 240 seats, with significant contributions from its allies: the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 16 seats and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) securing 12 seats.