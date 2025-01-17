Black Box allots 1.64 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Black Box has allotted 1,64,987 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs. 2/] each, at a premium of Rs. 415/] per share, pursuant to the exercise and conversion of the 1,64,987 convertible warrants against receipt of the balance subscription amount.
Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 16,93,46,882 equity shares of Rs. 2/] each aggregating to Rs. 33,86,93,764/.
After considering the current allotment, 79,93,423 warrants are outstanding for conversion as on the date.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content