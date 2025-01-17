Business Standard

Black Box allots 1.64 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Black Box allots 1.64 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Black Box has allotted 1,64,987 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs. 2/] each, at a premium of Rs. 415/] per share, pursuant to the exercise and conversion of the 1,64,987 convertible warrants against receipt of the balance subscription amount.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 16,93,46,882 equity shares of Rs. 2/] each aggregating to Rs. 33,86,93,764/.

After considering the current allotment, 79,93,423 warrants are outstanding for conversion as on the date.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

