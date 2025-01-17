Business Standard

Board of Allcargo Terminals approves acquisition of 15% stake in Speedy Multimodes

Board of Allcargo Terminals approves acquisition of 15% stake in Speedy Multimodes

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 17 January 2025

The Board of Allcargo Terminals at its meeting held on 17 January 2025 has approved Preferential issue of equity shares of the company for consideration other than cash, i.e. in lieu of acquiring 15% shares of Speedy Multimodes (SML), held by Ashish Chandna, Chief Executive Officer of the company & SML.

SML is an erstwhile subsidiary of the company which would become a wholly owned subsidiary post the proposed acquisition.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

