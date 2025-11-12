BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 26.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.81% to Rs 736.63 croreNet profit of BLS International Services rose 26.77% to Rs 175.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 138.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 736.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 495.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales736.63495.01 49 OPM %28.8833.13 -PBDT225.35181.60 24 PBT202.83163.96 24 NP175.23138.23 27
