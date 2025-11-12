Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 2225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 2225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 24.21 crore

Net profit of Cyber Media (India) rose 2225.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.2120.65 17 OPM %4.87-0.10 -PBDT1.250.15 733 PBT1.180.09 1211 NP0.930.04 2225

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Usha Martin Education & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 13.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 13.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon