Cyber Media (India) consolidated net profit rises 2225.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 24.21 croreNet profit of Cyber Media (India) rose 2225.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 24.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.2120.65 17 OPM %4.87-0.10 -PBDT1.250.15 733 PBT1.180.09 1211 NP0.930.04 2225
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content