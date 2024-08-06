BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 65.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.47% to Rs 492.67 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 65.69% to Rs 114.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.47% to Rs 492.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 383.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.492.67383.4927.0320.88148.8586.80134.7180.44114.1868.91