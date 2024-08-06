Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 33.73 croreNet profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 33.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales33.7329.19 16 OPM %26.5926.10 -PBDT6.555.26 25 PBT1.000.97 3 NP0.750.73 3
