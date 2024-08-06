Photon Capital Advisors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Photon Capital Advisors reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.060.05-216.67-160.00-0.130.07-0.140.07-0.140.07