Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation spikes 9.5% on year

Currency in circulation spikes 9.5% on year

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.5% on the week to stand at Rs 39.12 lakh crore as on December 12, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money eased 0.1% on the week to Rs 47.95 lakh crore. Currency in circulation spiked 9.5% on a year ago basis compared to 6.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation edged up 5% so far while the reserve money has contracted 0.7%.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

