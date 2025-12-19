Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seamec awards Rs 3.25-million contract for diving services

Seamec awards Rs 3.25-million contract for diving services

Image

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Seamec said it has issued a letter of award worth Rs 3.25 million to Adsun Offshore Diving Contractors for providing diving-related services on board the vessel Seamec III.

The scope of work includes activities under the part replacement pipeline project, the pipeline replacement projectGroup A (PRP-VIII A), and the DSF II project of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). The work includes a jacket face riser survey, riser removal, and installation of crossings, free spans, bowstrings, and clamps. The contract will be executed during the 202526 working season.

Seamec operates in two distinct verticals of the shipping businessoffshore support vessels & services and bulk carrier charter business. The company owns six vessels and one barge in the offshore support business, wherein the vessels are deployed in the domestic and international market.

 

The company reported a 45.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.96 crore, on a 19% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 207.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Seamec rose 0.04% to Rs 1,015.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lenskart jumps as foreign broker initiates outperform rating

Lenskart jumps as foreign broker initiates outperform rating

Currency in circulation spikes 9.5% on year

Currency in circulation spikes 9.5% on year

KSH International IPO ends with subscription of 0.83%

KSH International IPO ends with subscription of 0.83%

Indian Rupee gains modestly, approaches around 90 per US dollar mark

Indian Rupee gains modestly, approaches around 90 per US dollar mark

Government to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore

Government to develop a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon