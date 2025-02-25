Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech bags work contract from Visakhapatnam-based Pinnacle Hospitals

Blue Cloud Softech bags work contract from Visakhapatnam-based Pinnacle Hospitals

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that it has secured a work order from Pinnacle Hospitals India for the implementation of its advanced outpatient management system (OMS) at Pinnacle Hospitals, Visakhapatnam.

The OMS will streamline hospital workflows and enhance patient care through features such as home sample collection, pharmacy & lab integration, real-time inventory tracking, and multilingual voice dictation in Telugu and English.

The implementation will be executed in a 10-week phased approach, covering essential aspects such as appointment management, electronic medical records (EMR), prescription management, lab and diagnostics booking, and patient record access via a secure cloud-based system.

Janaki Yarlagadda said: "We are excited to collaborate with Pinnacle Hospitals in their digital transformation journey. Our Outpatient Management System is designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve patient outcomes through seamless automation and AI integration."

 

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is a technology-driven company specializing in AI-based healthcare solutions.

The scrip rose 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 31.09 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with small gains; media shares witness bargain buying

Benchmarks trade with small gains; media shares witness bargain buying

SBI Life appoints Dorababu Daparti as Deputy CEO

SBI Life appoints Dorababu Daparti as Deputy CEO

Welspun Corp incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary in Spain to boost exports

Welspun Corp incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary in Spain to boost exports

Tata Investment Corp soars as Tata Capital board approves IPO plans

Tata Investment Corp soars as Tata Capital board approves IPO plans

Texmaco Rail gains on inking pact with Nevomo for AI-driven rail innovations

Texmaco Rail gains on inking pact with Nevomo for AI-driven rail innovations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon