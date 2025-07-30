Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Dart slides as Q1 PAT decline 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Blue Dart slides as Q1 PAT decline 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Blue Dart Express slipped 3.14% to Rs 6,286.05 after the company reported 8.59% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.83 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 53.42 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 7.38% YoY to Rs 1,441.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 65.93 crore in Q1 FY26, down 8.46% year on year.

Commenting on the companys performance, Balfour Manuel, managing director of Blue Dart Express, said, "Blue Dart continues to gain strong momentum, driven by significant traction across both 82B and B2C products. Our focus on strategically identified high-growth areas is starting to deliver results, supported by timely investments in new hubs, automation, and digital capabilities.

 

Amid evolving trade dynamics and tariff changes, our commitment to providing reliable, time-definite services remains steadfast. To sustain this growth, we are making front-loaded investments that reinforce our operational backbone. As global supply chains evolve, we are dedicated to building a resilient, future-ready logistics ecosystem that will play a crucial role in driving India's economic progress."

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NTPC rises as Q1 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 6,011 cr

NTPC rises as Q1 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 6,011 cr

NSE SME TSC India boards the bourses with a soft climb

NSE SME TSC India boards the bourses with a soft climb

K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1509 cr

K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1509 cr

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,509 crore

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,509 crore

Piramal Finance standalone net profit rises 152.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Piramal Finance standalone net profit rises 152.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon