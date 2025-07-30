K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1509 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,509 crore across various businesses:
Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects:
400 kV Quad Transmission lines in India
500/ 400/ 220 kV Overhead Transmission lines in the overseas market
Supply of towers and hardware and poles in the Americas and the Middle East
Transportation: The business has secured an order in JV in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under Kavach in India.
Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.
