K E C International wins new orders worth Rs 1509 cr

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,509 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects:

400 kV Quad Transmission lines in India

500/ 400/ 220 kV Overhead Transmission lines in the overseas market

Supply of towers and hardware and poles in the Americas and the Middle East

Transportation: The business has secured an order in JV in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under Kavach in India.

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

